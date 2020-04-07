COVID-19 pandemic: Are you cross-contaminating?

A customer wearing a face mask and gloves goes shopping in the early morning in a supermarket in the Berlin district of Friedenau, Germany, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 In order to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, the German government has considerably restricted public life. Only for most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – The COVID-19 pandemic is making everyone aware just how fast germs can spread. The Centers for Disease Control has recently recommended the public wear

masks in areas where maintaining proper social distancing may be a challenge. Many people have taken other safety measures while out in public by wearing gloves.

The C-D-C along with other state and national health officials continue to urge individuals to practice proper hand hygiene.

If you’ve recently gone grocery shopping or participated in other activities wearing a pair of gloves may actually lead to other issues, such as cross contamination.

Cross contamination happens when bacteria is unintentionally transferred from one substance to another, this may cause a harmful effect.

If you are wear gloves while handling or preparing food, then happen to touch your face or cell phone you should dispose of the gloves immediately then wash your hands before you continue with any food prep.

According to the C-D-C, when you remove the gloves you should follow these steps:

Grasp the outside of one glove at the wrist.

Do not touch your bare skin.

Peel the glove away from your body, pulling it inside out.

pulling it inside out.

Hold the glove you just removed in your gloved hand.

your gloved hand.

Peel off the second glove by putting your fingers inside the glove at the top of your wrist.

inside the glove at the top of your wrist.

Turn the second glove inside out while pulling it away from your body, leaving the first glove inside the second.

it away from your body, leaving the first glove

inside the second.

Dispose of the gloves safely. Do not reuse the gloves.

Wash your hands for 20 seconds.

