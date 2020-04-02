Can I go camping right now?

1  of  2
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Here at ABC4 we are There 4 You with the answers to your questions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in regards to activities that are and aren’t allowed in Utah. We received a question asking “Is it ok to camp?”

On Friday, Governor Gary Herbert issued his “Stay Safe, Stay Home directive” for the state of Utah. Additionally, the counties of Salt Lake, Davis, Summit and Wasatch have issued stay at home orders specific to the respective county.

While visiting state parks is still allowed, you are NOT allowed to visit any park outside of your respective county.

 According to Governor Herbert’s mandate when it comes to recreational and outdoors activities.

  1. Remain at least six feet apart from individuals from other households while engaging in the following outdoor activities (e.g., walking, hiking, running, biking, driving, for pleasure, hunting or fishing).
  2. Do not congregate at trail heads, parks, or other outdoor spaces.

You are still allowed to go outdoors, as long as you are adhering to social distancing guidelines

The governor has also asked all individuals not to attend any gathering of any number of people, except for members of the same household or residence.

Due to social distancing guidelines, camping would more than likely go against state and county mandates unless you were alone .Ultimately, the goal is to have the public stay indoors as much as possible to slow the spread of COVID-19.

