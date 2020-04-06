Can coronavirus live on pets fur?

Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Health Department answers the question: If an infected person pets a dog, can the virus live in the fur..and if so for how long?
Salt Lake County Health Department says they don’t know how long the virus can live on pets fur. Refer to the above video for more details on coronavirus live on pets fur.
Have questions about coronavirus? Ask them here
