White House coronavirus task force briefing
Concerns & Questions
Concerns and Questions: Can I get coronavirus twice?
Which counties in Utah are under mandatory stay at home orders?
Should I travel inside the United States?
Can I go camping right now?
Is my hand sanitizer actually working?
More Concerns & Questions Headlines
Does social distancing work?
Video
Did Intermountain Healthcare employees get pay cuts?
Have questions about coronavirus? Ask them here:
Should I be tested for COVID-19? 3 signs you may need the test
Can I get coronavirus from a package? What an expert – and Amazon – recommend doing
Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work
Video
Don't Miss
COVID Class of 2020 Digital Yearbook
Community Over Crisis
Maintaining Mainstays
Concerns & Questions
Intermountain Healthcare
Jessop’s Journal
ABC4 News is UTAH’S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST
Video
Trending Stories
Over 1,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Utah, 7 deaths
Video
Earthquakes and the Yellowstone Caldera-North America is stretching
Gov. Herbert: ‘Now is not the time for irresponsible April Fools’ Day jokes’
Governor Herbert to hold daily press conference on Utah’s fight against coronavirus
Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James giving dresses to teachers as a thank you
Davis County Health Department issues ‘Stay Safe. Stay Home.’ order
Will rent be deferred in Utah during the COVID-19 crisis?
Which counties in Utah are under mandatory stay at home orders?
Governor Herbert extends Public Health Order for two more weeks but allows public to order inside restaurants again
Utah partnering with Silicon Slopes for #TestUtahChallenge to double state’s COVID-19 testing capability