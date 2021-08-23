Concerned Utahns to file complaint against state laws restricting public health orders in schools

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Several Utahns are filing a complaint against state laws that are restricting public health orders in schools.

As we previously reported on Friday, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an emergency order requiring K-12 students, faculty, and visitors to wear masks while inside schools.

That was challenged by many Utah legislators.

Greg Skordas is the Utah attorney filing the complaint and a couple of people from the Utah Concerned Coalition are speaking about the complaint currently.

The press conference is going on right now and this story will be updated.

