UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Volunteers from both Meals on Wheels and Utah County Sheriff’s Office have been spending time delivering hard to find necessities to senior citizens.

A video of those efforts was shared to YouTube.

Yesterday morning @utah_mag’s Meals on Wheels volunteers and @UCSO’s Volunteers in Police Service delivered difficult to find items to senior citizens with their meals. We are still accepting donations to help in this effort. https://t.co/da12Re2uGN pic.twitter.com/XBbpCbNggB — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) April 3, 2020

In a tweet but Utah County Sheriff Sgt. Spencer Cannon, they are still accepting donations to help them continue to give back to those in need.

