Utahns make and donate 3D face masks for Provo Police Department

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) — Utahns answered the call when the Provo Police Department requested donations of personal protective equipment, including 3D printed masks, on their Twitter page on Friday.

Calling all 3D Printer owners, we need your HELP! Provo Police Department and Provo Fire Department, like many in the nation, are unable to purchase protective masks. If you have a 3D Printer PLEASE go to our webpage at https://t.co/EPc8IyUgVU and download the blueprint. pic.twitter.com/RagevhYD4v — Provo Police (@ProvoPolice) March 27, 2020

The department didn’t have to wait long before getting numerous responses to their request. Below are just a couple of the responses.

How many masks to you need? I live in SLC but have 2 3D printers and should be able to churn out a few by tomorrow morning. — MacGyver (@Macgyverdood) March 28, 2020

After receiving an outpouring of support, the department tweeted that they received so many donations that they brought in civilian staff to assist in collecting more donations on Monday, March from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Today has been amazing! Many donations have been dropped off at our department. So many supportive efforts are in the works we have decided to bring a few of our civilian staff in to assist. Monday, March 30th from 9:00 am-5:00 pm we will have a table set up… pic.twitter.com/NKuAi2NtyK — Provo Police (@ProvoPolice) March 29, 2020

