Utah County bow company making and selling face masks

LEHI, Utah (ABC 4 News) – For many small businesses this Pandemic has changed everything about their daily operations.

While many worry they will not make it, a Utah County company has changed their operations to fill a current need.

As the COVID-19 Pandemic flared up, business for Modern Piggy dried up.

Owners Becky Young and Camille Lewis worried their Kid and Mom accessory company may be done.

Lewis explained, “There have been a few times when I thought, this just might be the end of something we have worked so hard on.”

Young said, “As soon as it all hit Utah, right from the beginning our sales tanked for a week. We were like, what are we going to do?”

Their solution came when they were approached by a large nursing facility in California to make masks for their nurses.

Young and Lewis got to work to make a prototype and coordinate with their 15 seamstresses.

The seamstresses are all Utah Women who work to support their families.

This large order was able to keep each of their seamstresses employed.

But that was not the end of the Face Mask addition to this bow company.

Young said, “We posted us on social media about what was going on and how this was hitting us hard and people said, please sell them.”

As Modern Piggy’s customers learned about their newest product, the demand was huge. Within a week they put the masks up for sale on their website and each time, the masks sold out within minutes.

Lewis explained that as they go forward, for now, they are focused on the masks, “Unless something changes as far as corona and the pandemic.”

The goal for Lewis and Young is now to make enough masks, that they don’t continue to sell out. You can monitor when the masks will be available on their website.

As our country and world stay home, this Utah County company has expanded its offering to make face masks.

Keeping their company open, their employees employed and protecting their community.

