Utah boy shows appreciation for truck drivers during COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 13-year-old boy with Asperger Syndrome is spreading positivity during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing snacks and water to truck drivers.

Even though Wyatt has been bullied throughout his life, his mother said she taught him to be kind, generous and considerate of others.

Wyatt’s grandfather was a truck driver and expressed to Wyatt how difficult it must be as a truck driver before the pandemic began. After hearing his grandfather’s concerns, Wyatt decided to do something to help.

Wyatt and his mother went shopping for snacks and water which he packaged by himself and with his mother’s help went out to distribute his care package to truck drivers.

Wyatt’s mother says he realizes that stores don’t magically reproduce food and that truck drivers may have to drive across the country to deliver food to stores which is why this project was important to him.

April is Autism Awareness Month.