Salt Lake County Library loans 3D printers to make face shields for healthcare workers

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- People across the state are finding creative ways to help healthcare staff who are low on PPE (Personal Protective Equipment).

The County Library has stepped up by loaning more than a dozen 3D printers to the Univeristy of Utah’s Marriott and Eccles Health Sciences Libraries.

The printers can be used to print face shields for the University of Utah hospital and VA hospital.

Courtesy: Salt Lake County Library

“We have a resource that can help mitigate some of the risk to our brave healthcare workers, but we wanted to ensure that any equipment made by the County Library was up to the standards needed in a hospital setting,” said Julia Pearce Gappmaier, County Library adult services librarian.

Gappmaier reached out the Marriott Library team and they have been working closely with doctors at U of U hospitals to ensure the shield’s designs meet all medical requirements for PPE and will be used by healthcare professionals

The team anticipates being able to produce 300 to 400 face shields a day.

