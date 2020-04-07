RV owners step up to provide temporary housing for healthcare workers needing to quarantine from family

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News/CNN) – During the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing rays of sunshine coming from all walks of life. One, in particular, comes from RV owners lending out their unused campers to health care workers who need to isolate themselves from their families.

The national movement started with a FaceBook group called “RVs 4 MDs to fight the Coronavirus,” which has already garnered 22,000 members in a matter of only three weeks. Dozens of willing lenders across the country have been connected to medical professionals in need.

It all started when Emily Phillips, a Texas mother of three posted online asking if anybody had an RV her family could borrow for her husband, who is an ER doctor in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A woman named Holly Haggard replied saying that Phillips could borrow hers.

“Before the RV, I was a nervous wreck. Every time my husband walked in the door or put his hand on something, I thought we were going to get COVID-19, including my baby,” Phillips told CNN. “But now that he’s in that RV, I’m back to my life, focused on my full-time job and my kids, and it’s completely changed our situation.”

Knowing that there were countless other families in similar situations, Phillips and Haggard partnered up and created the Facebook group. Little did they know, the simple Facebook group would grow into a robust volunteer organization, complete with a board of directors and network of volunteers spanning across the country.

Here in Utah, several matches have also taken place or are in transition.

One Layton member posted, “Hello! I am a Registered Nurse working at Intermountain Medical Center and my husband is a police officer. We have three kids at home, one with severe asthma and we are both terrified to bring this (virus) home to our kids” before someone responded from American Fork responded and offered up their brand new 26-foot trailer.

Another RV owner living in Eden offered up their 23-foot Flying Cloud Airstream before a Salt Lake City healthcare worker said they were interested, sharing they were moving from the OR to the ICU and worried for their at-risk family members.

While the project has spread like wildfire, Phillips said what they need are volunteers to step up and take charge in the different states they’re receiving inquires from. They’ve also received help from attorneys, insurance agents, and IT specialists to facilitate the match process.

For more information on RVs 4 MDs, click here for their Facebook page.

If you are a healthcare worker in need of an RV or if you are an RV owner interested in helping, click here.

