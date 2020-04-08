Community Over Crisis: Musical performance and acts of kindness at Utah senior living center

DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Residents in a Utah independent and assisted living center are in self-quarantine as COVID-19 continues to impact the state. While they can’t go anywhere, locals are coming together to show their love and support for individuals stuck inside.

It’s through music that residents of Sagewood at Daybreak are able to enjoy a spring day on their balcony, despite being in self-quarantine.

“I think it just brings back the great memories from our lives as we listen to music and we can relive some of those memories, whether that be our childhood or adulthood,” said Wade Vest, the center’s executive director. “Music just brings happiness.”

This musical performance happening in the courtyard – and different outdoor locations throughout the day – is the first for those living at the senior living center, as they are in isolation as a precaution, due to COVID-19 concerns.









While a musical performance is one of the ways the center is helping its residents through this uncertain time, it’s also through small and simple acts residents know they’re being thought of.

“I had the idea for the residents of Daybreak and anyone else interested in writing letters and cards and drawing pictures to send to the residents while they’re under quarantine, just to lift their spirits up,” said employee Georgina Guzman.

Guzman said since asking the community to write letters or draw pictures, she’s seen an outpouring of support.

“I love that the community is coming together to brighten their day, give them something to look forward to,” Guzman said.

Other ways people within the community are showing their love and support to residents is through happy birthday signs outside the center and hearts on the front door.

“It’s been amazing to see all the goodness that’s happening during such a time of challenge. There are so many good things and people that are happening,” Vest said.

Employees are also being thanked for their work by community members who are donating homemade masks and snacks.

To write a letter to a resident of Sagewood at Daybreak, all letters should be addressed as “To My Friend” and mailed to 11289 Oakmond Rd., South Jordan, UT. 84009.

Dining hall staff of Sagewood at Daybreak are also writing and drawing on resident’s cookie bags in an effort to brighten their day.

Pajha Brown (left) and Calli Dietrick (right) pose with designs and words of encouragement on cookie bags in Sagewood of Daybreak’s dining hall.

