Kids go on hunt ‘for goodness’ in Utah neighborhoods

ABC4/ KRON- To pass the time, a “beary” cute trend is sweeping the nation.

People are putting teddy bears in their windows so kids can try and spot them on a scavenger hunt.

It is a fun way to stay safe and sane while we have to “stay at home” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy: Janet Harnsberger

One Salt Lake County neighborhood (neighbearhood??) is taking part. ABC4 viewer Janet Harnsberger said the bears can be found in the Olympus Hills neighborhood.

“When children go for walks with their parents, they can ‘spot’ these bears to make the walk more fun and interesting,” she wrote in an email to ABC4.

The trend is all over the nation. There is even a hashtag for it: #teddybearhunt.

An Eagle Mountain neighborhood is taking it up a notch

The community is asking people who want to participate to paint their windows, put stuffed animals or other decors in the windows etc, and/or write words of encouragement or draw chalk art in your driveways, sidewalks as well.

From there, kids are wandering around keeping track of how many beautiful things they count when out and about.

Viewer Janice Ford shared these pictures:

