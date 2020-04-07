KFC donates meals to health care workers in Utah

Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants are donating meals to local health care workers in an effort to give back to the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

The meals will be donated to health care workers at Alta View Hospital, Brigham City Hospital, Mountain West Medical center, and Riverton Hospital, according to KFC representatives.

Nationally, KFC announced it is giving away one million pieces of chicken to feed local communities across the country and has donated $400,000 to Blessings in a Backpack to provide meals to children who may otherwise go hungry due to school closures.

Additionally, KFC representatives say their Harvest program, along with Food Donation Connect, has continued to operate and donate surplus food from participating restaurants to local food banks for those in need.

KFC representatives said in a statement, “this critical work continues during this time of increased food insecurity”.

For more information about KFC’s effort to support its customers during the coronavirus pandemic, please visit their website.