Community Over Crisis: Logan’s very own Easter Bunny

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s no secret the global coronavirus pandemic has halted everyone’s Easter plans and traditions. One Cache County woman knew her community needed a smile so she grabbed her Easter Bunny suit and hit the town.

Shellie Pilkington said she got her first Easter Bunny suit 12 years ago when the store she worked at closed and offered it to her.

Over the years she’s taken the suit skiing, to the sheriff’s department and has made countless appearances around her Logan community.

Three years ago the original suit wore out and earlier this year she bought a new one in hopes to carry on her Easter Bunny tradition by making videos for her 12 grandkids and 2 great-grandkids who live out of state.

Pilkington said she wanted to go out to put a smile on people’s faces. “I want the kids who don’t know what’s going on in their world to have a smile.”

ABC4 News asked Pilkington why it was so important to her to bring some holiday spirit into her community. ” Thinking about why I’m doing this really tugs on my heartstrings. It’s for all those people that are still wishing and dreaming, especially for children to keep their innocence and be able to have happy thoughts through the chaos the world is in right now. This is for all the grandchildren out there.”

