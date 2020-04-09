Community Over Crisis: Local restaurant owner provides food for Utah’s healthcare workers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As we continue to bringing you stories from all around the state in our Community Over Crisis series, we wanted to highlight how some restaurant owners are giving back to our healthcare workers.

Pig & a Jelly Jar and WB’s Eatery teamed up to support frontline workers conducting COVID-19 testing at drive-thru sites by donating meals to feed 30-40 people.

Since April 2, these Utah restaurants have been donating meals at one station per week, beginning with the University of Utah drive-thru site in Sugar House.

“We decided this is the best way to help our heroes – the frontline workers, to stay healthy and strong during this time,” said Amy Wanderley-Britt, owner, Pig & a Jelly Jar and WB’s Eatery. “These brave and generous healthcare workers are putting their lives at risk to help the community. Providing them with food is a small way we can show them support and encouragement to keep going.”

In addition to the 40 meals per week, the restaurants have kicked off a “Pay it Forward” project encouraging the community to donate. From last Thursday – Saturday, the restaurants raised more than $500, allowing for deliveries at two more sites.

Wanderley-Britt said the idea came about after watching the news and seeing how much time the healthcare workers are spending away from their families and going above and beyond to make sure our community is taken care of.

“They are working long hours and they need to eat,” said Wanderley-Britt “We have food, we have the staff and we have the drive, so why not donate once a week?”

Amy Wanderley-Britt delivers food to healthcare workers with kind messages of support

After reaching out, the U of U Hospital Director of PR Office of Public Affairs put her in contact with someone who would help coordinate the drops.

“There are a lot of people wanting to help but don’t know how because of the stay at home order,” said, “I thought we could add a donate button to our site to make it really easy. We could ask those who want to help buy a meal for a healthcare worker online so we could add more people and sites to our drop-offs. And it’s working.”

Pig & a Jelly Jar and WB's Eatery said they are also trying to bring joy and light to every customer by including a sparkler and a note of kindness with every pick-up order and are asking customers to join them at 9 p.m. the day they order by lighting up the sparkler and sharing their gratitude on social media

The public can click the donation button to help raise money for additional food for these frontline workers

Donations can also be added to pick-up orders. The public can donate $5, $10, or $25. Pig & a Jelly Jar has three locations: Ogden, Salt Lake City, and Holladay. WB's Eatery is located on historic 25th Street in Ogden.