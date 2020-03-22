Messages of love and comfort posted to windows outside South Jordan retirement home

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – There is no question times are stressful and full of uncertainty but some people are finding ways to stay connected with each other.

Families around the country are not allowed inside retirement homes and nursing facilities, causing added stress for those wanting to visit their loved ones.

At the Legacy Retirement Residence at 1617 Temple Ln in South Jordan messages can be seen covering the windows of the residents, reminding them they are there for them and loved.

If you see acts of “Community over Crisis” please send them to us at News@ABC4.com. We would love to share them with our viewers.

