Actress Katherine Heigl and family help Utah’s Nuzzles & Co. get food to Utah pets during coronavirus crisis

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News). Animals and pets now face coronavirus problems just like us. Reports say zoo animals have become infected, and now cherished pets are being surrendered to shelters because laid off workers can’t pay to feed them.

People wait in line for Nuzzles and Co. Pop up pet food pantry.

But one Utah charity organization has stepped up for our four legged friends, and they have some serious Hollywood star power backing their attempt to help our pets.

Utah’s Nuzzles & Co. a Utah no-kill rescue organization, has teamed up with the Jason Heigl foundation, an organization that exists to fight Animal Cruelty, created by mother and daughter team Nancy and Katherine Heigl in memory of their beloved son and brother Jason.

And yes, that is the television and film actress, who is an activist for animal causes.

“Many people are experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19. People who have been laid-off, or had their hours cut, will need to make financial decisions soon. Sadly, many people begin to consider surrendering their pets to shelters when money gets tight because the cost of pet food or cat litter can be too much to handle. During this crisis, shelters across the state simply can not handle an influx of animal surrenders from people who can not afford their pets’ care. Nuzzles & Co. wants to ensure that people and their pets are able to stay together during this crisis.” – Jaimie Usry, Executive Director Nuzzles & Co.

Losing jobs tightening finances make it hard for families to buy pet food.

They are providing an opportunity for people to get dog food, cat food, and cat litter for their pets. The Rescue Ranch in Summit County is open seven days a week or at their pop up locations in Salt Lake, Utah and Davis Counties. Here’s the pop up schedules:

Salt Lake County:

Tuesday 4/7 from 1 to 4 PM – Target parking lot at 1110 S 300 W, SLC UT 84101 Wednesday 4/8 from 1 to 4 PM – West Jordan Petco parking lot at 6842 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT 84084



Friday 4/10 from 1 to 4 PM – Draper Petco parking lot at 195 E 12300 S, Draper, UT 84020

Utah and Davis Counties:

Tuesday 4/14 from 1 to 4 PM – Ogden Petco parking lot at 390 E 525 North St, Ogden UT 84404

Wednesday 4/15 from 1 to 4 PM – Spanish Fork Petco parking lot at 1118 North Canyon Creek Parkway, Spanish Fork, UT 84660

Salt Lake County:

Tuesday 4/21 from 1 to 4 PM – Target parking lot at 1110 S 300 W, SLC UT 84101 Wednesday 4/22 from 1 to 4 PM – West Jordan Petco parking lot at 6842 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT 84084



Friday 4/24 from 1 to 4 PM – Draper Petco parking lot at 195 E 12300 S, Draper, UT 84020

Utah and Davis Counties:

Tuesday 4/28 from 1 to 4 PM – Ogden Petco parking lot at 390 E 525 North St, Ogden UT 84404



Wednesday 4/29 from 1 to 4 PM- Spanish Fork Petco parking lot at 1118 North Canyon Creek Parkway, Spanish Fork, UT 84660