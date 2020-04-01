Skip to content
Community Over Crisis
Orthodontist to offer free braces to a deserving Springville teacher
Outreach teams hit the streets to help Salt Lake County’s homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Dell Loy Hansen organizations team up for ‘Feeding Our Frontlines’
Lehi officials help family celebrate 5-year-old’s birthday
‘Creative communication’ helps residents at senior centers cope with isolation
More Community Over Crisis Headlines
Utah elementary school teachers brighten their students’ day with social distance parades
Utah County movie theater transforms into drive-in to offer relief from quarantine
Online school hosts drive-thru pantry
West Jordan police officers lend a hand with school meals
Video
Pleasant Grove community supports recent widow’s restaurant
Utahn organizes massive push to sew masks requested by hospitals
Video
Community over crisis: Father and daughter singing through isolation, bringing hope to others
Video
Animal rescues step up to help pet owners in need during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Neighbors spread joy on clothesline amid coronavirus crisis
Video
Messages of love and comfort posted to windows outside South Jordan retirement home
Don't Miss
COVID Class of 2020 Digital Yearbook
Community Over Crisis
Maintaining Mainstays
Concerns & Questions
Intermountain Healthcare
Jessop’s Journal
ABC4 News is UTAH’S MOST ACCURATE FORECAST
Video
Trending Stories
Over 1,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Utah, 7 deaths
Video
Earthquakes and the Yellowstone Caldera-North America is stretching
Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James giving dresses to teachers as a thank you
Davis County Health Department issues ‘Stay Safe. Stay Home.’ order
Ogden mayor reacts to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Will rent be deferred in Utah during the COVID-19 crisis?
Gov. Herbert: ‘Now is not the time for irresponsible April Fools’ Day jokes’
Was Idaho’s recent earthquake caused by Utah’s?
Video
Here’s when COVID-19 cases are projected to peak in Utah
Xenophobic behavior on the rise towards Asian Americans in Utah in relation to COVID-19 misinformation
Video