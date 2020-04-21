Community Over Crisis: How can I help feed Utah Healthcare Workers?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utahns have found a way to feed our Healthcare workers on the front lines of this pandemic, and you can help.

97th Floor is a marketing company; they decided to donate $1,500 to feed Intermountain Healthcare workers and support local restaurants at the same time.

Annalee Jarrett at 97th floor said, “We felt blessed that we have jobs and business is going well so we felt like we needed to give back in our own little way.”

Their donation funneled through three different restaurants, Gourmandise the Bakery, Schmidt’s Pastry Cottage, and Elizabeth’s catering.

Ken Copeland runs Elizabeth’s catering; they’ve already donated over 100 lasagna’s with help from 97th Floor and a one for one program. Copeland said, “These people are out there all day long being exposed, ideally maybe they shouldn’t go to the grocery store and expose others. Plus it’s been a long hard day, if we can provide this for them, take one thing off their plate, we felt like this was a good thing to do.

Because of this partnership, Intermountain Healthcare created a pipeline for you to help too. Their Rapid Relief Fund is a great place for a quick donation of any size; the money then goes to food and supplies like PPE. They will also partner you with a restaurant if you have a larger donation, and of course, you can always support the restaurants themselves.

Jarrett said, “It was relatively small, it was just 133 meals, but it was cool to see that something small was able to do good for a day. If we had more people even giving in small ways, our community is going to be so supported during this time.”

