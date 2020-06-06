COMMUNITY OVER CRISIS: Free Food giveaway at Murray City Church

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – For families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to a loss of employment or reduction in work hours, one major concern remains of where the next meal will come from.

K2 The Church, located in Murray understands the need for food across the state has seen a significant increase since the beginning of the outbreak. The ministry wants to provide outreach to the community with a food drive on Saturday, June 6th from 5:00 p.m until 7:00 p.m.

K2 says anyone needing help are welcomed to come by the church located at 5049 Murray Boulevard, drive up and the food donations will be placed into their trunk.

The Church accepted donations of food such as peanut butter, canned soup, pasta, applesauce, canned beans and canned protein (tuna/chicken/ham/salmon/spam) as well as monetary donations.

K2’s middle school student leaders were able to take the monies donated to buy non-perishable food items, then stocked the pantry in preparation for Saturday’s large food drive.

