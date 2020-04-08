Community health centers to receive emergency coronavirus funding

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah congressman, Ben McAdams, says that the Department of Health and Human Services has released $1.3 billion to nearly 1,400 health centers nationwide including $11.6 million to 13 health centers in Utah. This is all a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed into law on March 27.

McAdams says that these funds will help communities detect, diagnose and treat coronavirus. The funds will also maintain or increase health capacity and staffing levels.

“Community health centers are the backbone of our public health service in many areas of the state. They deliver essential services throughout the year but are particularly important during a public health crisis such as coronavirus. I have focused on support for these dedicated health care providers who are on the front lines helping Utah families during this outbreak,” said McAdams.

McAdams says that these health centers provide affordable, accessible, and quality primary health care to over 28 million people a year in the U.S., regardless of their ability to pay.

Have questions about coronavirus?

What others are clicking on: