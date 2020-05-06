Class of 2020: Canyons School district graduating seniors will have commencements at a later date

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Will the graduating seniors for the class of 2020 get an actual graduation ceremony? It is the burning question many parents and students have during the coronavirus pandemic. While not all school districts across Utah have made a final decision regarding traditional commencement ceremonies, there are rumors floating around about virtual graduation ceremonies or having them in an environment that would allow adequate social distancing.

On Tuesday, May 5, The Canyons School District Board of Education announced plans to postpone official ceremonies for graduating seniors originally scheduled for the end of May. Those ceremonies cannot be held in the traditional formats due to current health restrictions and social distancing mandates related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

But not all hope is lost, CSD seniors will end their senior year with celebrations. The principals of Alta, Brighton, Corner Canyon, Hillcrest, Jordan and Diamond Ridge high schools plan to organize and execute activities to praise the accomplishments of this year’s graduates while obeying social distancing guidelines.

Board President Nancy Tingey said, “With this decision, the district is supporting the desires of our community by committing to holding traditional exercises at a future date. In the meantime, the schools can determine, according to guidelines of health and government authorities, various ways they can honor, celebrate, and recognize this year’s graduating class.”

Canyons School District, recently presented students and parents with surveys regarding graduation commencements. A majority of respondents were in favor of postponing graduation rites to a later date.

In terms of a potential virtual ceremony, nearly 70 percent of students whom responded district-wide said they would prefer to still have a traditional ceremony at a later date instead of a virtual ceremony on graduation day at the end of May.

Canyons School District’s five traditional high schools were originally scheduled to hold graduation events on May 28. CSD’s alternative high school, Diamond Ridge was set to hold commencements on May 27.

The last day of school is May 29.

