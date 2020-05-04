City Creek reopens Wednesday, here are the rules

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) One of Utah’s popular shopping centers, City Creek will reopen to the public Wednesday May 6 at 11am.

In a press release issued by City Creek administration, they stated while they will be open, there will be some rules to keep everyone safe.

After weeks of being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic the Mall’s new hours will be Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m to 7 p.m.

Additionally City Creek will be implementing the following in their efforts to keep everyone safe:

Cleaning and disinfecting the center throughout the day, and after-hours, with a focus on high-touch, high-traffic surfaces

Using a stronger disinfectant when available

Encouraging the use of masks where it is not already mandated by local, state or federal laws

Using signage and decals to help customers with social distancing

Offering hand sanitizer at designated stations

Closing the children’s play area, Engage Splash Pad, Transcend fountain and the fireplace

Turning off drinking fountains

Removing furniture and/or resetting seating areas in our common areas and food court to allow for greater social distancing

Removing trays from our food courts to reduce the number of high-touch surfaces

City Creek said they will comply with all local, state and federal laws and mandates to ensure a safe environment.

The following stores will be operating as curbside pickup. Please contact the following stores directly.

Albion, Louis Vuitton, Nordstrom and West Elm. For more information, please contact these stores directly.

Face coverings will be worn by employees and are recommended for guests, this is in compliance with the Governor’s and Salt Lake Mayor’s orders.

Remember when your shopping keep social distancing spacing.

You can find information about staying safe as the rules relax here.

