Church in Hyrum helping those affected by COVID-19 outbreak in Cache County

HYRUM, Utah (ABC4 News) – A recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Cache Valley has triggered an investigation into the local meatpacking industry. Now a church is bringing donations to quarantined families affected by the outbreak.

The pastor at the Church of God in Hyrum, Fransisco Ontufar, says the church started collecting non-perishables because he says there are members who work at JBS, a local meat processing plant, who have been affected by the virus. Volunteers will be dropping off food items based on families’ needs.

“Go to their houses, and put them in front of their door, we just want to make sure they don’t get out of the house,” said Ontufar.

Bear River Health Department reported 198 new cases on Friday, stating many of those cases are tied to an ongoing outbreak at a local meat processing industry. The department hasn’t confirmed The name of the meat processing plant under investigation. Locals say JBS is the only such plant in Cache County.

Ontufar says Latinos are the majority of those who are quarantined due to this recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Cache County.

“The Latino community, you know, if you’re positive and need to be quarantined, stay home,” he added.

Ontufar says it’s not isolated to one community, and neither is help.

“It doesn’t matter if its Latino or not, we just want to help out,” he said.

He says if your family has been affected in Cache County to reach out to the church.

“The whole community is willing to help,” said Ontufar. Because of the spike in cases, the Utah National Guard and the CDC will be helping the Bear River Health Department with its investigation and contact tracing. The department is urging people to practice social distancing and use face coverings.

To get in contact with the church for donations call: 435-757-9707.