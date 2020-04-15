Child Care Operations Grant program created to assist Utah’s child care system

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Child Care Task Force announced Wednesday afternoon the launch of the Child Care Operations Grant program to support Utah’s child care programs and child care professionals in Utah amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The new program will use funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). The funding will be distributed statewide by the Utah Office of Child Care.

According to the state, during the coronavirus pandemic, 38 percent of Utah’s licensed child care centers and 18 percent of its licensed family child care programs have closed.

“Like many small businesses in Utah, child care providers are grappling with the impacts of COVID-19 on their business, employees and services,” said Tracy Gruber, Office of Child Care director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services and liaison to the Governor’s task force. “These grants will provide child care business owners with the means to remain open — despite low enrollment — and continue supporting Utah’s workforce who are in need of child care at this critical time.”

Child care programs that are licensed, in good standing with the state and that are open and providing child care may be eligible for the Child Care Operations Grant.

“I am grateful for the work of the Child Care Task Force and the quick response from the Utah Office of Child Care to address the needs of Utah’s child care business owners,” said Johnny Anderson, president of ABC Great Beginnings. “These grants will help keep providers open and their teachers employed during the current health and financial crisis, as well as ensure our child care system will be able to continue serving Utah’s working families into the future.”

Child care business owners can visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for more information and to download the Child Operations Grant form.

