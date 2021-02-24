Chicago: Avoid travel to Utah, these 30 other states under emergency order

A woman walks across the usually busy Columbus Drive that splits Chicago’s Grant Park in half, on the first work day since Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave a shelter in place order last week. Pritzker says Illinois is not receiving enough medical supplies in its fight against the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (ABC4) – If you had any plans to travel to Chicago, you may want to reconsider.

The City of Chicago updated its COVID-19 restriction list on Tuesday. While Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office eased travel restrictions on some Midwest states, ABC4 affiliate WGN reports Utah is among a group of 31 states in which travel is not advised.

There are currently two tiers to Chicago’s travel restriction list – orange and yellow.

Travelers coming from “orange tier” states must quarantine for 10 days or receive a pre-apprival negative test result when heading to Chicago.

Utah joins California, Florida, New York, Wyoming, and over two dozen more states in the “orange tier.” Chicago officials say residents should “avoid travel” to these states.

There are 18 states and two territories under the “yellow tier,” including Idaho, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii. Chicago officials urge residents to “avoid non-essential travel” to these regions.

To be considered a “yellow tier” state, the City of Chicago says a state must have a rolling 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases below 15 cases per day per 100,000 residents. No quarantine or pre-arrival test is required when coming from these states, but you must maintain strict masking and social distancing as well as avoiding in-person gatherings.

“Orange tier” states have a rolling 7-day average above 15 cases per day per 100,000 residents. If traveling to Chicago from one of these states, you must quarantine for 10 days or have a pre-arrival negative test no more than 72 hours before arrival in Chicago. You can also travel from an “orange tier” state if you have been fully vaccinated, meaning it has been two weeks since you received the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine and not experiencing any symptoms.

The City of Chicago has maintained a travel advisory since the start of the pandemic in 2020.