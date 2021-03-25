Chicago: Avoid non-essential travel to Utah, 23 other states

CHICAGO (ABC4) – The City of Chicago has eased restrictions on those coming into the city from Utah in its latest travel order.

There are currently two tiers to Chicago’s travel restriction list – orange and yellow.

Travelers coming from “orange tier” states must quarantine for 10 days, receive a pre-arrival negative test result, or be fully vaccinated (two weeks after the second dose or a two-dose vaccine or two weeks after one dose of a single dose, and have no symptoms) to head to Chicago.

In February, Utah was among dozens of states in the “orange tier.” Chicago officials said residents should “avoid travel” to these states.

If you are traveling to Chicago from any of the states in the “yellow tier,” there are no quarantine or pre-arrival test required, but officials say you must maintain strict masking and social distancing.

Despite this, the City of Chicago is encouraging its residents to avoid non-essential travel to yellow tier states.

As of Tuesday, March 23, Utah is among a group of two dozen states and the District of Columbia in Chicago’s yellow tier.

The 26 states under Chicago’s orange tier include Colorado, Idaho, Montana, a few Midwestern states, the entire East Coast, and multiple southern states.

Photo courtesy the City of Chicago

To be considered a “yellow tier” state, the City of Chicago says a state must have a rolling 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases below 15 cases per day per 100,000 residents. No quarantine or pre-arrival test is required when coming from these states, but you must maintain strict masking and social distancing as well as avoiding in-person gatherings.

“Orange tier” states have a rolling 7-day average above 15 cases per day per 100,000 residents. If traveling to Chicago from one of these states, you must quarantine for 10 days or have a pre-arrival negative test no more than 72 hours before arrival in Chicago. You can also travel from an “orange tier” state if you have been fully vaccinated, meaning it has been two weeks since you received the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine and not experiencing any symptoms.

The City of Chicago has maintained a travel advisory since the start of the pandemic in 2020.