SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Chevron Refinery said “thank you” to Salt Lake area first responders and food banks with $50,000 in gas cards.
The Chevron Refinery is contributing $50,000 in gas cards to three organizations in the Salt Lake area for their coronavirus pandemic crisis relief efforts. The Utah Food Bank, Bountiful Community Food Pantry and South Davis Metro Fire Department.
“First responders and food banks are some of our heroes during this crisis. The medical care and food supplies they provide are more essential than ever,” said Mitra Kashanchi, the Refinery Manager for Chevron Salt Lake. “We hope this demonstrates how grateful we are for their tireless efforts during this challenging time.”
The Utah Food Bank provides essential services statewide through its direct service programs and partner agencies. The Bountiful Community Food Pantry and South Davis Metro Fire Department serve communities in Davis County, where the Chevron refinery is located.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
What others are clicking on:
- When to seek emergency medical care during the COVID-19 pandemic
- University of Utah Health innovators design reusable PPE for health care workers
- Chevron Refinery thanks local first responders and food banks with $50,000 in gas cards
- Is Magna’s water supply in danger with all of these earthquake aftershocks?
- Starbucks has a plan for gradually reopening. Here’s how it will work