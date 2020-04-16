Chevron Refinery thanks local first responders and food banks with $50,000 in gas cards

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Chevron Refinery said “thank you” to Salt Lake area first responders and food banks with $50,000 in gas cards.

The Chevron Refinery is contributing $50,000 in gas cards to three organizations in the Salt Lake area for their coronavirus pandemic crisis relief efforts. The Utah Food Bank, Bountiful Community Food Pantry and South Davis Metro Fire Department.

“First responders and food banks are some of our heroes during this crisis. The medical care and food supplies they provide are more essential than ever,” said Mitra Kashanchi, the Refinery Manager for Chevron Salt Lake. “We hope this demonstrates how grateful we are for their tireless efforts during this challenging time.”

The Utah Food Bank provides essential services statewide through its direct service programs and partner agencies. The Bountiful Community Food Pantry and South Davis Metro Fire Department serve communities in Davis County, where the Chevron refinery is located.

