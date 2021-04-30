Changes coming to Davis County vaccine clinic, including schedule

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – In need of a vaccine? The Davis County Health Department’s mass vaccination clinic is accepting anyone, appointment or no appointment, starting the first week of May.

The health department says that while they won’t turn anyone anyway, people are still encouraged to make appointments.

The Davis County Health Department is also making some changes to how it operates the clinic.

Below is the clinic’s schedule through the month of May, and moving forward.

Week of May 3: Monday-Wednesday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Thursday-Friday (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Week of May 10: Monday-Wednesday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Thursday-Friday (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Week of May 17th: Monday-Wednesday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Thursday-Friday (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Week of May 24 & Moving Forward: Monday-Wednesday (CLOSED), Thursday-Friday (1 p.m. to 8 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Anyone 16-years-old and older can schedule an appointment to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. You can schedule an appointment online with the Davis County Health Department. If you are scheduling online, organizers say you will need an email address and can schedule for up to two people.

For those who are visually impaired or do not have access to a computer or internet, they can receive help scheduling an appointment by calling 801-525-4900, between the hours of 8:30 a.m and 5 p.m., Monday – Friday.

Following Governor Spencer Cox’s announcement of mobile vaccination clinics during his weekly briefing, the Davis County Health Department is prepared to bring the vaccine to you. These vaccine outreach events are available for community groups, businesses, churches, or even families.

If you are interested in scheduling an outreach clinic, visit the Davis County Health Department’s website and click on the “Request Outreach Clinic” button located at the top of the page. You can also call 801-525-4900.