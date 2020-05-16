MAGNA (ABC4 News) – Another adjustment for the pandemic. Much of Salt Lake County has moved to a yellow (low risk) alert. But Magnahas joined West Valley City and Salt Lake City to stay at the orange level (moderate risk) until May 22nd then the State will reevaluate the situation.

The color phased guidelines have also been updated on coronavirus.utah.gov

Governor Herbert’s office made the change to the executive order issued on May 15th.

You can download the Executive order here: