SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Everyone is sympathizing with high school and college students whose graduation celebrations have been cancelled due to the coronavirus. Parents, friends and teachers are supporting seniors through this unique time but they aren’t the only ones…plenty of celebrities are chiming in to give words of advice and encouragement to the class of 2020 as well.
So, lets take a look at all the celebrities, from Miley Cyrus to Barack Obama, who have offered up words of encouragement to the Class of 2020.
Miley Cyrus: Miley turned to the Hannah Montana archives and congratulated the Class of 2020 with a throwback clip from the famous Disney show.
The starlet also posted this video of her singing the hit ‘The Climb’:
LeBron James: The basketball star posted this throwback photo to congratulate the class of 2020.
Barack Obama: The former President took to his social media to give words of encouragement to seniors.
Alicia Keys: The singer posted a picture from her senior year of high school in honor of the class of 2020.
Oprah Winfrey: Oprah also took to social media to spread the love among graduating seniors.
Cardi B: The rapper gave advice to high school grads on what classes to take in college.
Jonas Brothers: The boy band used their new single to make this fun video while involving seniors across the nation.
Matthew McConaughey: The actor made a special graduation shout-out to Texas Longhorn grads.
Zendaya: The star took a moment to congratulate seniors through the ‘Graduate Together’ twitter.
Congrats class of 2020!!