Utah mom’s sunset pics honors her K and 12 graduates

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – COVID-19 has presented an unusual situation for all the Class of 2020 graduates.
Utah mother, Kate Jeppson has a high school and kindergarten graduate this year and wanted to do something memorable to mark the unique occasion.
The Lehi mother dressed her graduates up in their attire for some beautiful sunset pictures they won’t soon forget.
