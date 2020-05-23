Utah mom’s sunset pics honors her K and 12 graduates

Celebrating the Covid Class of 2020

Courtesy: Kate Jeppson

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – COVID-19 has presented an unusual situation for all the Class of 2020 graduates.

Utah mother, Kate Jeppson has a high school and kindergarten graduate this year and wanted to do something memorable to mark the unique occasion.

  • Courtesy: Kate Jeppson
  • Courtesy: Kate Jeppson
  • Courtesy: Kate Jeppson
  • Courtesy: Kate Jeppson
  • Courtesy: Kate Jeppson

The Lehi mother dressed her graduates up in their attire for some beautiful sunset pictures they won’t soon forget.

