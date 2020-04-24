Utah companies put together drive-in graduation for class of 2020

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Four Utah companies will be showcasing a drive-in style graduation proposal to the state for the first time.

The drive-in graduation demonstration will take place on Friday, April 24, at 3 p.m. at 12963 Redwood road. The purpose of the event is to provide a safe and memorable graduation ceremony for the graduating classes of 2020 throughout Utah, according to organizers.

Organizers say the demonstration will include audio-video and staging demos the will maintain safe social distancing protocols for graduates and families.

In order to eliminate or reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 organizers say they are going “old school” for the event. Organizers say they will use the latest in technology to broadcast the ceremony via radio transponders to each vehicles car radio.

Large LED screens will be strategically positioned around the parking area allowing families to view the live proceedings live from their vehicles, according to organizers.

Organizers say fixed location will be established to meet the strict guildines set by the Health Department. Schools will be schedued in an efficient but controlled to these locations in suitable sized groups. A private security company will be contracted for each ceremony and organizers say the team will work closely with the respective schools or districts attending the location ensuring students safety.

The security team will also work closely with the health department to ensure strict observance of the current health department guidelines, according to organizers.

Organizers say each school will issue electronic tickets granting the student and their immediate family access to the ceremony. One car with household family only will be allowed per graduating high school senior. The vulnerable population are restricted from attending the ceremony.

One electronic parking ticket will be issued per graduating senior. The pass, according to organizers will contain basic information including pre-assigned parking stalls. Cars arriving for their allotted time slots will need to present the digital parking pass to be allowed in the ceremony.

Those attending the ceremony will be asked to remain in their cars throughout the ceremony, organizers say violators will be escorted out. Parking spaces will be numbered and preassigned and will include a 10′ diameter buffer zone providing adequate social distancing between cars, according to organizers.

Organizers say the activity will only be allowed if approved by the health department. Exiting the event will also be controlled and completed within 30 mins.

The event will last two hours with the possibilty of 4 gradauations pers day, according to organizers.

