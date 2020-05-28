UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – For the Class of 2020, this year will one for the books, especially since most schools had convert traditional graduation ceremonies into a virtual commencement as a way to honor students, this due to COVID-19 restrictions in Utah.

The Alpine School District will hold a virtual live streamed ceremony for it’s 5,500 graduating students on Thursday, May 28th. Prior to the live stream event, each of the ten ASD high schools recorded virtual commencements where students had the opportunity to “walk” in caps and gowns, have their name announced and receive a diploma from their principal as they would in a traditional ceremony.

To wrap up graduation night, following the live-stream each high school in the Utah Valley district will hold a fireworks show. Although, the public will not be allowed to view the fireworks from the schools due to social distancing guidelines, spectators will be able to see the fireworks light up the skies from their homes or wherever they are located throughout the school districts area.

The 10 High Schools in Alpine District are:

American Fork

Cedar Valley

Lehi

Lone Peak

Mountain View

Orem

Pleasant Grove

Polaris

Polaris West

Skyridge

Timpanogos

Westlake

The fireworks show will begin roughly around 9:30 p.m.

Alpine School District’s final day of school for all students K-12 is Friday, May 29th.

