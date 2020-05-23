SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Judge Memorial Catholic High School teacher sings a powerful tribute to the class of 2020.

Dr. Chris Sloan has been admired by his journalism students and fellow faculty members for decades. The English Dept. Chair showed he can still surprise everyone through a global pandemic by saluting the Class of 2020, via a YouTube performance.

School officials say his tribute song resonated with seniors everywhere and solicited feedback from at least three generations of Judge alumni, who praised Sloan for shaping their lives and character.

Days before Sloan posted to YouTube, his Bulldog Press and Judge Memorial media program was named best in Utah for 3A/2A/1A. school officials add.

“Dr. Sloan is one of a kind, and he’s an endearing example of the impact career educators can have on the lives of young people,” said Principal Patrick Lambert. “He’s inspired countless alumni, who’ve gone on to become teachers, journalists or creatives, and Judge Memorial is blessed to have him.”

