Jordan Landing honoring graduates

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – With the announcement from Governor Herbert that schools will be closed for the rest of the school year, Jordan Landing is offering something special to graduates in the West Jordan community.

Community organizers said although it isn’t much, they would like to honor the accomplishments on their electronic sign on Bangerter Highway. They are doing this so that students and their friends and family can celebrate their success while social distancing.

This offer is open to ANY graduate, whether it’s high school or college, according to organizers.

Celebrating COVID Class of 2020: ‘You don’t know what you have until it’s gone’

To be featured on the sign, graduates are asked to send in their names and school as well as an image (4×6 is the preferable size) to Becky Pugmire (Jordan Landing Marketing Director) at bpugmire@bigcentersusa.com

These images will run the week of scheduled graduation (maybe earlier/later if needed!) and will be listed by school.

You may also participate in ABC4’s digital yearbook by sending in a picture to us. Follow the prompts on this link>> https://www.abc4.com/covid-class-of-2020-digital-yearbook/#/gallery