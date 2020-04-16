Farmington senior asks mom to home thrown prom

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – High School seniors across the state were sad to hear the news that all Utah schools would remain closed for the rest of the school year.

Schools continuing soft closures throughout the remainder of the school has resulted in the cancelation of many anticipated events, sporting events, graduation ceremonies, and prom.

Related: Virtual Prom Live gives back prom experience to class of 2020

Nick Shirley, senior at Farmington High School, said he and his classmates were sad when they learned prom would be canceled but decided he’d do his best to make the most out of the unique situation.

Shirley decided he wouldn’t let the cancelation ruin his fun, so, he invited his mom to prom and planned the whole thing.

He says other kids can make the most out of a bad situation if they try.

Do you know a 2020 graduating senior? Reccomend them for our COVID Class of 2020 Digital Yearbook.

What others are clicking on: