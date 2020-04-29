Davis County School District to hold virtual graduations for high school seniors

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Davis School District announced in a Wednesday news release that they will hold virtual graduations for the Class of 2020.

Students in the district are currently dismissed from school through the end of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Board of Education said the following in a statement:

“The board supports the decision to move forward on producing high-quality virtual graduations that can be accessed by every family and celebrated in a way they see fit in their home. Principals are collaborating with their staffs and student leaders to create an excellent graduation experience even in this unprecedented time.”

In a letter to superintendents, Governor Gary Herbert said:

“As the Class of 2020 prepares for one of the defining moments of any generation, high school graduation, it is up to all of us to ensure these students receive the recognition they have earned in as safe as environment as possible.”

According to the release, the district plans to honor the graduating students in one or more of the following ways:

Present all graduates, including an individual portrait of every student in a cap, gown and other graduation regalia. Those portraits would be included in an individual video segment that would include a personalized statement of gratitude and list of the student’s accomplishments or extracurricular activities

Speeches from student representatives, the school principal and a school board member

Musical numbers, video highlights and other school graduation traditions

The district’s high school graduations will be broadcast May 26 at 6 p.m. through social media. The district will send out information about how graduates and their families will be able to view the ceremonies when those details are finalized.

The high schools are currently planning to hold senior celebrations during the summer.

