Celebrating COVID Class of 2020: ‘You don’t know what you have until it’s gone’

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – You don’t really know how much you miss normal life until its gone, said Gabe Judkins a high school senior graduating this year.

Judkins is a senior at Farmington High School and was looking forward to a great high school experience.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed plans for many soon-to-be high school graduates.

After high school, Judkins plans on serving a mission for The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but he is expecting to go out on his mission later than expected due to the coronavirus pandemic. He is hopeful that if all goes well he may be able to leave in July like originally planned, so that he can be back in time to attend college in the fall.

Have questions about coronavirus?

Judkins said he was really looking forward to his senior year of high school and expected high school to be “a super good time” where he could have fun with some of his best friends.

Courtesy: Gabe Judkins

Courtesy: Gabe Judkins

Courtesy: Gabe Judkins

Courtesy: Gabe Judkins

Courtesy: Gabe Judkins

Courtesy: Gabe Judkins

Courtesy: Gabe Judkins

Courtesy: Gabe Judkins Courtesy: Gabe Judkins

Judkins’ last day of school was the Thursday before the stay-at-home order was announced and students were asked to finish their studies at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Little did he know that that will be his last day of high school with his friends.

Here’s how you can share your COVID-19 experience with future Utahns

Judkins says it feel like everything got taken away just like that. They were not able to have their prom which is their senior high school dance.

The most challenging part of being a high school senior during the pandemic is not being able to hang out with his friends, but Judkins says he looks forward to the day when he can see and spend time with his friends again.

“It feels really weird, this whole thing. It does not feel like real life. It almost feels Just like a movie,” said Judkins.

One of the lessons he has learned to this experience is, “You don’t really know what you’ve got until it’s gone.”

Be part of our digital yearbook. Send us your photos and information so that we can show Utah just how proud we are of you!