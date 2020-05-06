Celebrating COVID class of 2020: ‘I don’t regret my senior year’

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Heather Luke is from Farmington and a graduating senior at Farmington High school.

Luke plans to attend Brigham Young University in the Fall to major in nursing and later serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Luke played girls golf in high school. When the season started Luke says tryouts had just started and before the first tournament everything was shut down due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Luke says not being able to play the sport she loves during her senior year was hard at first. She added that she was looking forward to playing golf during her senior year because she was unable to play in the final tournament during her junior year due to a broken wrist.

For Luke, it was really hard to not have an opportunity to play “her sport” knowing she will not be able to play again as a senior in high school.

Despite the setbacks, Luke says she has had a great year and doesn’t regret her senior year. Luke said she made a lot of friends and made a lot of connections she didn’t have before.

Finishing her senior year of high school at a new school, Luke said she was able to build a lot of new traditions and doesn’t feel like this was a wasted year.

“I feel like a lot of people are being negative about it but I am trying to look on the bright side of what I did get to participate in, what I did get to have,” Luke said.

Luke is disappointed that she doesn’t get to walk during graduation or get a way to showcase her accomplishments. She said, “That is like the final mark, the final thing, you know you get to throw the tassel, throw the hat. That’s kind of a big disappointment. The kinda the experience, walking at graduation is like the final hurrah of high school.”

As hard as the COVID-19 pandemic has been for the class of 2020 and even though she will miss a lot of things she is grateful for all the experiences she has had.

