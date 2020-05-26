Celebrating Class of 2020: ‘We have all come together to become even stronger’

FARMINGTON, Utah(ABC4 News) – Annecy Hansen is a graduating senior at Farmington high school.

Hansen said she never her Senior year to end ddue to the COVID-19 pandemic. it is hard for her to know that she may never walk the halls of her high school, or go to prom, or participate in all the other senior festivities before graduation.

Hansen was involved in many activities at school including being the captain of the girls tennis team and she says she was lucky that her season was before the pandemic caused school closures.

Hansen said even though her senior year was cut short she had a lot of fun and is grateful for all the memories she made during the time she spent with her friend before schools were shut down.

Due to the pandemic, Hansen says all their school work including AP testing will be online and they have communicated with their teachers online as well.

Hansen said, “I know that the class of 2020 has really come together through this and we have supported each other and found new ways to communicate. I am so grateful to be a part of the class of 2020”

Even though they have gone through something really hard Hansen says they have all come together to become even stronger.

