SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah seniors from the Class of 2020 haven’t let the pandemic slow them down; across the state schools are holing modified graduation ceremonies.

In the Granite School District, Taylorsville High and Hunter High held parades. Students walked along a path of teachers and staff, all cheering them on, with their family walking and driving right beside them.

RELATED: ‘We call it a Hybrid Graduation’: Payson High School holds drive-in style ceremony for graduates

Student government at each school got to help plan the events and brainstorm solutions to social-distance graduation and say they’re very pleased with how it all turned out.

Raquel Falabella, a Taylorsville High graduate, walked the parade route with her parents both of them wearing their class jackets from their Taylorsville High days. She said walking with them made it much more special, “It puts it into perspective, my family’s been there for me through my whole education and they’re the ones who are with me today.”

RELATED: Wasatch County School District gets creative as community celebrates graduating class



From all of us here at ABC4, congratulations Seniors.

Don’t let the coronavirus outbreak overshadow your amazing accomplishments. ABC4 News wants to show all of Utah just how proud we are of you and what you’ve achieved. Be apart of our 2020 digital year book.

LATEST POSTS: