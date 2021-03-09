CDC releases first set of guidelines for fully vaccinated people

Utah (ABC4) – We are over a year into the coronavirus pandemic and one of the most challenging aspects has been the separation from our loved ones.

When the pandemic first hit back in early 2020, everyone, especially senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions, were advised to isolate for risk of contracting the virus from family and friends.

As COVID-19 vaccine distribution has picked up around the county, and in Utah, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, has released new interim public health recommendations for those who are fully vaccinated.

In Utah, Healthcare workers and those living at long-term care facilities, other frontline workers, and Utahns over the age of 70 were among the first to be vaccinated. From there, eligible vaccination groups have opened based on age and health status.

Charla Haley, Public Information Officer for the Utah Department of Health tells ABC4 their guidelines on a local level are very similar to the CDCs.

She advises those wanting to know if it is safe to visit older loved ones to consider protection from the virus.

“The Utah Department of Health still encourages everyone to wear masks when they are in public, because we still don’t know whether someone who is fully vaccinated can be mildly or asymptomatically infected and still spread the virus,” Haley shares with ABC4.

According to the CDC, the new set of guidelines, released Monday, “is the first set of public health recommendations for fully vaccinated people.”

The CDC’s website says a person is considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 two weeks after they have received the second dose in a 2-dose series, for the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after they have received a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated and in non-healthcare settings can participate in the following:

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic

Even though they are considered fully vaccinated, the CDC still recommends people continue to do the following:

Take precautions in public like wearing a well-fitted mask and physical distancing

Wear masks, practice physical distancing, and adhere to other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people who are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease or who have an unvaccinated household member who is at increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease

Wear masks, maintain physical distance, and practice other prevention measures when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households

Avoid medium- and large-sized in-person gatherings

Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Follow guidance issued by individual employers

Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations

Currently authorized vaccines in the United States are highly effective at protecting vaccinated people against symptomatic and severe COVID-19.

However, how long vaccine protection lasts and how much vaccines protect against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants are still under investigation, the CDC states.

Until more data is known, and vaccination coverage increases, some prevention measures will continue to be necessary for all people, regardless of vaccination status.

Though many precautions will stay in place, there are many long-awaited benefits of reducing social isolation and relaxing some measures such as quarantine requirements.

The CDC says due to the increasing number of fully vaccinated people, “there are several activities that fully vaccinated people can resume now, at low risk to themselves, while being mindful of the potential risk of transmitting the virus to others.”

This guidance provides recommendations for fully vaccinated people, including:

How fully vaccinated people can safely visit with each other or with unvaccinated people in private settings

How fully vaccinated people should approach isolation, quarantine, and testing

If you are planning to visit someone, like an older family member, the CDC recommends you keep gatherings small. Though the risk of disease may be minimal to the fully vaccinated person themselves, they should be mindful of their potential risk of transmitting the virus to others if they become infected, especially if they are visiting with unvaccinated people at increased risk.

“Indoor visits between fully vaccinated people who do not wear masks or physically distance from one another are likely low risk,” as stated by the CDC.

So what if you are the only member of your family or group that isn’t vaccinated?

The CDC says indoor visits between fully vaccinated people and unvaccinated people who do not wear masks or physically distance from one another are likely low risk for the vaccinated people.

They say the level of precaution taken should be determined by the unvaccinated people.

Vaccinated people visiting with unvaccinated people at risk of severe COVID-19 complications are encouraged to continue taking precautions including wearing a well-fitted mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, and visiting outdoors or in a well-ventilated space.

“For example, if a fully vaccinated individual visits with an unvaccinated friend who is seventy years old and therefore at risk of severe disease, the visit should take place outdoors, wearing well-fitted masks, and maintaining physical distance (at least 6 feet),” the CDC states.

