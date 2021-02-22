CDC: If you’ve had this side effect from the first COVID-19 vaccine dose, don’t get the second dose

(ABC4) – Some side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine are normal, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these side effects could be signs that your body is building up immunity.

Common side effects include pain and swelling in the arm that got the shot, as well as fever, chills, fatigue, and even headaches.

“There are very few contraindications to the current vaccines. They are incredibly effective and safe,” Jenny Johnson, Public Information Officer for the Utah Department of Health, says.

“A contraindication is a specific situation in which a drug, procedure, or surgery should not be used because it may be harmful to the person,” medlineplus.gov says.

However, in rare cases, people may experience side effects following their first dose of the vaccine that indicate they should not receive the second dose.

Johnson says those who are allergic to any ingredients in the vaccine and those who have had an immediate allergic reaction after the first dose, should not receive the second dose.

“If you are worried about anything else (like an underlying medical condition or if you had an allergic reaction to a different vaccine, we recommend you talk with your doctor)” she states.

Those who are currently sick with COVID-19 need to wait until they are symptom-free and no longer in isolation before getting the vaccine, Johnson adds.

She says that as new vaccinations come out, there may be additional contraindications specific to them.

ABC4 has answered multiple questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. Here are answers to just a few of them:

Can I donate blood after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

Those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca, Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax, or Pfizer have no deferral time. That means that as long as you are symptom free and feeling well at the time of your donation, you can donate blood without waiting.

Eligible blood donors who receive a live attenuated COVID-19 vaccine or do not know what type of COVID-19 vaccine they received must wait two weeks before giving blood.

How long should I wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine after having the virus?

The only “rule” about being vaccinated after being infected with the virus is that people must have completed the quarantine period and be symptom-free.

However, since the rate of reinfection is low during the 90 days following infection, people may choose to wait to get vaccinated until the 90 days have passed.

Do the vaccines have microchips in them?

No. ABC4 spoke to two University of Utah professors about the origins of the conspiracy theory.