CDC: Fully vaccinated individuals don’t need a mask in most outdoor settings

(ABC4) – If you’re fully vaccinated, you don’t need to wear a mask outdoors anymore, with exceptions.

During a Tuesday briefing ahead of remarks from President Joe Biden, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the updated guidance.

Previously, the CDC advised those that were outdoors to wear a mask if they were within six feet of others.

Now, guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans aim to help bring us “back to normal.”

To be fully vaccinated, you’ll need to be two weeks out from receiving the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

New recommendations say vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals can do these activities without a mask:

Walking, running, hiking, or biking alone or with household members

Attending small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated family and friends

For those that are vaccinated, the CDC says they can attend small outdoor gatherings with a mixture of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people without a mask. These individuals can also dine at outdoor restaurants with friends from multiple households.

Unvaccinated Americans should continue wearing masks at outdoor gatherings that include other unvaccinated people and at outdoor restaurants.

Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people can also attend large outdoor events, like sporting events and concerts, but with a mask.