CDC expands COVID-19 booster shot eligibility to all adults

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, A nurse gives a shot of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 to a pregnant woman in Montevideo, Uruguay. Two obstetricians’ groups are now recommending COVID-19 shots for all pregnant women, citing concerns over rising cases and low vaccination rates. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine said vaccinations in tens of thousands of pregnant women have shown the shots are safe and effective. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico, File)

(ABC4) – All adults can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has officially expanded vaccine booster eligibility for all adults ages 18 years or older.

For those who have received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna vaccine, they should receive the booster six months after their second dose. For Johnson & Johnson recipients, they are advised to receive the booster at least two months after their first dose.

The CDC has authorized mixing and matching vaccines, meaning people can receive a different type of booster vaccine than the type of vaccine they originally received.

Most recently, Utah reported nearly 1,800 new COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving. Hospitals across Utah continue to struggle with ICU capacity, along with schools also reporting a spike in new cases.

“More than 280,000 Utah residents have received booster doses so far,” said Dr. Leisha Nolen, state epidemiologist at the Utah Department of Health. “I encourage everyone to go out and get a booster dose when they are due. Vaccines are a critical part of making sure everyone has a healthy holiday season. If you’re someone who hasn’t gotten a COVID-19 vaccine yet, please get one now and keep your holidays safe.”

CDC officials say over 47 million eligible Americans have not yet been vaccinated. With holiday gatherings on the horizon, health officials are worried about a spike in new coronavirus cases.

“We also strongly encourage those who were already eligible ­– older populations and individuals with underlying medical conditions ­– to get boosted before the holidays,” says the CDC.