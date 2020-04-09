Care facility restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Nursing homes are following strict guidelines to help prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 to one of their residents.

In Salt Lake City, Legacy Village of Sugar House has made major operational changes and implemented new restrictions.

“We’ve had to screen all visitors, and only visitors who are of medical essential need can come into the building,” said David Egbert, Executive Director.

The Legacy has 267 apartments, and services residents from 56 to 101 years old.

“We have three lines of service,” said Egbert. “We have independent living, assisted living, and memory care.”

Amid the COVID19 pandemic, residents are mandated to stay in their rooms.

RELATED: Musical performance and acts of kindness at Utah senior living center

“We’ve also had to screen all employees each and every time they come to work,” said Egbert. “That includes checking their temperature, asking about potential exposure, asking about travel.”

Visitor restrictions are also in place.

“That’s one of the most difficult things is we’ve had to ask family members and non-essential business visitors not to come in the building at this time,” said Egbert. “That’s been in place for several weeks now.”

RELATED: What precautions a Utah grocery chain is taking during the COVID-19 pandemic

With all communal activities banned, meals are now in-room deliveries and recreation is provided directly through the building’s community channel into the residents rooms.

With all the changes, Egbert says residents are adjusting. “They’ve been really resilient, and positive on the whole. So, it’s been great to see.”