Capitol Reef National Park is closed due to COVID-19 pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — All five of Utah’s national parks are closed after Capitol Reef officials said Thursday they’re shuttering their gates to prevent spread of the new coronavirus.
The park known for its sandstone cliffs was the last national park still open in Utah after Zion, Bryce Canyon, Arches and Canyonlands had previously closed under pressure from local government and health officials.
Capitol Reef’s decision comes after Utah Gov. Gary Herbert on Tuesday urged peopled to stay at home even though it is Easter week.
Many of America’s most popular parks have closed, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Grand Teton, Great Smoky Mountains and Glacier.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
Latest Posts:
- Jazz NBA2K gaming team gearing up for third season
- Local homeschool mom offers resource for parents to connect with children during pandemic
- Dems want universal vote-by-mail during COVID-19 pandemic but GOP is pushing back
- Gov. Herbert asks Utahns to join World Day of Fasting and Prayer
- Drivers entering Utah will need to complete an online travel declaration form starting Friday