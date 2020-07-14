Canyons School District scheduled to vote on proposed COVID-19 reopening plan

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – School districts across the state of Utah are set to hold meetings to vote, discuss, and/or receive feedback from the public on Tuesday evening, regarding proposed cleaning and safety protocols when students return to school in fall.

The Utah State Board of Education asked each school district to develop a reopening plan no later than August 1.

ABC4’s Brittany Johnson is keeping an eye on Canyons School District.

Canyons will present their proposed plan to the Board of Education at 7:00 p.m.

Here’s the proposed plan that is scheduled to be voted on tonight:

Schools will be cleaned throughout the day and into the evening hours. Canyons District, which will follow Utah Gov. Gary Herbert’s order to require the use of face coverings, will supply hand sanitizers, soap, and other Personal Protection Equipment, such as Plexiglas in high-traffic areas and face shields and coverings. Physical distancing will be implemented when feasible, limited visitors to buildings will undergo temperature checks, those displaying symptoms will be asked not to enter CSD buildings, and students will be trained on proper hygiene. Also, protocols have been established for students and employees to follow if they qualify as high-risk, if they’ve tested positive, or have been in contact with a person who has tested positive. Additional school nurses will be provided to CSD facilities for medical advice and support. All current 504 and student health care plans are being reviewed so CSD staff can work with each family and school and ensure accommodations are in place for students with health concerns. This includes those who test positive for COVID-19 and must be excused from in-person learning until cleared to return by a medical professional. Extra cleaning and physical distancing precautions will be put into place in higher-risk courses, such as choir or physical education, which require high respiratory output. CSD also will respond to request for mental health services and counseling.

